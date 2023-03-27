Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 4,653 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,653 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 3.6% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $28,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,625,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 255,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 38,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 513,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,547,000 after purchasing an additional 23,764 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $102.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.61 and its 200 day moving average is $106.47. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $115.53. The company has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

