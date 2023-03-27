Tsfg LLC Raises Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $120.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $110.55 and a 52-week high of $133.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.04 and a 200 day moving average of $124.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

