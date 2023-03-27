Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management trimmed its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $11,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,223,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,199,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,228,254,000 after acquiring an additional 625,052 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 876,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,680,000 after acquiring an additional 532,093 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,046,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,953,000 after acquiring an additional 451,191 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,577,000 after acquiring an additional 416,022 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRE stock opened at $142.78 on Monday. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $136.54 and a 52-week high of $176.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.72.

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.29. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.90%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $146.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $146.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,584,890.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,118,741.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,504 shares of company stock worth $8,045,547 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

