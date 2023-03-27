Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Invests $1.46 Million in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.71 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.35. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $47.92. The company has a market capitalization of $69.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

