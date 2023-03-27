Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Has $5.71 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 0.7% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% in the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of GLD stock opened at $181.31 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $186.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.49.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

