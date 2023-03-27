SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stake Raised by Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust makes up 13.8% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust worth $109,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDY. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 221.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 450,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,151,000 after purchasing an additional 310,237 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 300,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,553,000 after acquiring an additional 166,786 shares during the period. Coco Enterprises LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $3,965,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $13,715,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 97.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,026,000 after purchasing an additional 33,318 shares during the period.

MDY stock opened at $443.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $470.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $451.38. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $398.11 and a 12-month high of $506.70.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

