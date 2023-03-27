Tsfg LLC Has $1.25 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 43,903.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,854 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 154,770 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.37 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $109.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.30.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

