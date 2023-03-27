Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Tsfg LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,895 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 2.7% of Tsfg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 56,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,977,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

VTV opened at $133.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $94.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.50 and a 200-day moving average of $138.34. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.