iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Tsfg LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Tsfg LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 5.9% of Tsfg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $14,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $236.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $232.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.68. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $285.76. The company has a market cap of $62.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

