Eagle Ridge Investment Management Boosts Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $9,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $109.94 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $125.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.54.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

