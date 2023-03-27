SYM FINANCIAL Corp Invests $209,000 in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,639 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.9% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 0.9 %

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $126.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 114.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.48. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.39 and a twelve month high of $135.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.27%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

