Provident Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Provident Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,004,000 after acquiring an additional 13,020 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 97,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,573,000 after buying an additional 11,550 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $128.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.54 and its 200 day moving average is $136.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $119.81 and a 1 year high of $154.69.
About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
