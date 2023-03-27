Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $6.32 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,660 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Amgen in the second quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $238.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $242.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.57. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.30 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.

A number of research firms have commented on AMGN. Cowen reduced their price objective on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Securities dropped their target price on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.44.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

