PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBA Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Schubert & Co increased its stake in PepsiCo by 10.0% during the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $179.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $246.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.86 and a 52-week high of $186.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.23.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

