QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by FSM Wealth Advisors LLC

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,550 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 196,586 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $21,613,000 after acquiring an additional 8,424 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 14,660 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 190.0% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 13,715 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 145,887 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,039,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.48.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $124.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.79. The company has a market cap of $139.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $161.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.