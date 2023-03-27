BMS Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 177 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,496,807,000 after buying an additional 695,215 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

CP stock opened at $75.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $70.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.86. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $84.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1424 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 19.44%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

