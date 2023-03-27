CCG Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $467,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $425,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 85,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Mondelez International stock opened at $69.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $69.73.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

