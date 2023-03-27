Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Sells 646 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lessened its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,698 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,731,283 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,636,227,000 after purchasing an additional 969,555 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,499,316 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,826,418,000 after purchasing an additional 211,382 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,320,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,134,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081,241 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,934,979 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $865,641,000 after purchasing an additional 442,513 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,675,496 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $484,528,000 after acquiring an additional 86,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $74.87 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $83.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.49 and a 200 day moving average of $74.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.