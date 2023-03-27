Northland Capital Management LLC Invests $345,000 in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Northland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.3% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 586.7% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $98.99 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $92.48 and a twelve month high of $107.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.92.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

