PSI Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

PSI Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 31,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,414,000. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 162,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,001,000 after purchasing an additional 29,228 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $150.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.32. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $165.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

