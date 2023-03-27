PSI Advisors LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

PSI Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 12,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 512,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,884,000 after buying an additional 8,618 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,789,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,004,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VIG opened at $150.41 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.32. The stock has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $165.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.