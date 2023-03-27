ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,895 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 123.0% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,354 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 20,605 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 67.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,308 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $83,641,000 after buying an additional 375,900 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.9% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 60.5% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 48,959 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.50 per share, for a total transaction of $501,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.6 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on COP. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Scotiabank cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.62.

Shares of COP opened at $96.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $118.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.37. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 14.06%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Further Reading

