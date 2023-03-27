Round Rock Advisors LLC Buys 125 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,232 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wedbush upped their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on Netflix from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Netflix from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.13.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $328.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $146.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $396.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $333.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.16.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

