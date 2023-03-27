Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Acquires 2,153 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $93.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.43. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $111.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

