Bar Harbor Wealth Management Sells 254 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,581,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,404,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,100 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12,616.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,756,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,086,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695,017 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,640,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,095,195,000 after acquiring an additional 119,602 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,267,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,033,659,000 after acquiring an additional 260,184 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,046,000 after acquiring an additional 39,661 shares during the period.

Stock Performance

IWM opened at $171.79 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $212.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.10 and its 200 day moving average is $180.61.

Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

