iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,994 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.7% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Marion Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $397.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $299.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $402.68 and a 200 day moving average of $392.04. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $464.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

