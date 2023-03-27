Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stake Raised by Round Rock Advisors LLC

Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 834,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,742,000 after acquiring an additional 159,224 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.9% during the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 26,883 shares during the period. Finally, Whelan Financial increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 477,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,038,000 after acquiring an additional 113,578 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $70.84 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $81.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.18.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.