Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Trimmed by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,637 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its position in Visa by 20,610.1% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,031,721 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007,425 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 290.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,428,383 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $786,702,000 after buying an additional 3,295,642 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,821,741,000 after buying an additional 1,785,695 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 222.7% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,499,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $492,154,000 after buying an additional 1,724,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth about $291,294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $221.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $223.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.16. The company has a market cap of $415.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $234.30.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

