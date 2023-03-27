Procyon Advisors LLC Purchases 2,837 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,066 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

Visa Stock Performance

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $221.04 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $234.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $223.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.16.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.17%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

See Also

