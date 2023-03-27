Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.2% of Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $15,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 376,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,733,000 after purchasing an additional 49,374 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 40,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 39,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.4% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 35,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 12,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.8% in the third quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $104.80 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.45 and a 1-year high of $115.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Stories

