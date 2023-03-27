iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $93.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.43. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $111.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

