Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Has $767,000 Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,261,000 after buying an additional 4,746,312 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,595 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9,189.9% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,142,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $352,468,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $397.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $402.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.04. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $464.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

