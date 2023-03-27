BMS Financial Advisors LLC Invests $1.64 Million in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,000. iShares Global Financials ETF accounts for 1.1% of BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. BMS Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of iShares Global Financials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 4,387.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 9,600.0% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000.

iShares Global Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXG opened at $66.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $551.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.15. iShares Global Financials ETF has a one year low of $59.97 and a one year high of $82.39.

iShares Global Financials ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

