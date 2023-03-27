Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $1.53 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Well Done LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 103,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 10,158 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $575,000.

Shares of EEMV opened at $54.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.13. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.55.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (EEMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets firms selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. EEMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

