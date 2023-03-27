Sunflower Bank N.A. Has $262,000 Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Sunflower Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 161,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,791,000 after acquiring an additional 30,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on COF. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.12.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

NYSE:COF opened at $92.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $86.84 and a 12 month high of $144.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.43.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

