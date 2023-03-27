Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Increases Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 368.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.72.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

Medtronic Trading Up 0.8 %

In related news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,394,645.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $80.00 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $114.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Articles

