Sunflower Bank N.A. Has $522,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sunflower Bank N.A. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,911 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 617.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,902,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,239,204,000 after acquiring an additional 26,593,451 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,219,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697,550 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,639.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,095,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985,830 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,811,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,605,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,016 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $38.39 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $46.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.18.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

