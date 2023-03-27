1,450 Shares in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Purchased by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 20,000.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $156.20 on Monday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $119.82 and a 52 week high of $163.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.21.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $4,602,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,914,986.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $732,388.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,850.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $4,602,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,914,986.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,089 shares of company stock worth $10,819,440 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SJM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.09.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

