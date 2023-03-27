Sage Capital Advisors llc Sells 80 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Sage Capital Advisors llc cut its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 48,822.8% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,281,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,097 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,973,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after purchasing an additional 175,315 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mane Global Capital Management LP purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,855,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

NYSE:SJM opened at $156.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.21 and its 200 day moving average is $149.01. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $119.82 and a fifty-two week high of $163.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.16.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $1,539,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,691.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $1,539,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,703,691.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $3,945,151.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 629,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,417,471.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,089 shares of company stock valued at $10,819,440. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on SJM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Argus raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.09.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

