American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Increases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.2% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP owned 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,840,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,243,000 after acquiring an additional 899,439 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,575,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,457 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,101,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,720,000 after acquiring an additional 52,256 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,833,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,539,000 after acquiring an additional 351,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,765,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,824,000 after purchasing an additional 50,909 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.06 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $21.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.97.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.