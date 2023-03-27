American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Acquires New Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,622 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 108.9% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oracle Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $88.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $238.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.95. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $91.22.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading

