AMS Capital Ltda Lowers Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

AMS Capital Ltda trimmed its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,058 shares during the period. Diageo comprises about 9.4% of AMS Capital Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings in Diageo were worth $11,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 119.4% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diageo Stock Performance

NYSE DEO opened at $178.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Diageo plc has a one year low of $160.09 and a one year high of $212.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.78 and its 200-day moving average is $175.60.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.5187 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($38.81) to GBX 2,750 ($33.77) in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Investec raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($53.42) to GBX 4,500 ($55.26) in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($58.95) to GBX 4,500 ($55.26) in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,081.00.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

