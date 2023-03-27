Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Invests $378,000 in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in Linde by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its holdings in Linde by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 4,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 23,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 4,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde Stock Performance

Linde stock opened at $345.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $362.74. The company has a market cap of $170.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $335.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.91.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 61.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.67.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers customers a wide range of gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

