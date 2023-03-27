Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Trims Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,457 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 17,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 41,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 61,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $228,431.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,672.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of VZ stock opened at $37.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.81. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.11.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

