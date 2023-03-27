Rothschild Investment Corp IL Purchases 1,391 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 44.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,252,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,926,000 after purchasing an additional 10,508,871 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in AT&T by 296.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,745,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,182,000 after buying an additional 8,783,340 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 537.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,931,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,357,000 after acquiring an additional 8,373,086 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $122,863,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,664,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock opened at $18.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.24.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

