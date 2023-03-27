Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Trimmed by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,146 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,137 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 10,758 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its position in Intel by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Intel by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $896,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Intel by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,864 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $29.36 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.00 and a 200-day moving average of $28.01. The company has a market capitalization of $121.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.81. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. Intel’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $20.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.48.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Further Reading

