SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.51 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.6% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 74.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.45.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $283.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $306.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.64. The stock has a market cap of $287.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.