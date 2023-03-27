Fiduciary Alliance LLC Invests $443,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,123 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $141.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.41. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total value of $1,393,777.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,666,178.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total transaction of $1,393,777.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,666,178.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $625,756.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,834,670.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,534,113 shares of company stock worth $2,041,195,084. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

