LVW Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

LVW Advisors LLC lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,988 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $141.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.41. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $382.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 53.27%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total transaction of $1,393,777.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,666,178.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $625,756.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,834,670.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total value of $1,393,777.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,666,178.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,534,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,195,084 over the last three months. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

