Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,338,000 after buying an additional 4,412,664 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 54.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,375,000 after buying an additional 1,172,504 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,471,432,000 after buying an additional 996,990 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 153.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,014,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,086,000 after buying an additional 613,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 229.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 729,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,724,000 after buying an additional 507,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $332.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.10 billion, a PE ratio of 48.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $276.83 and a 1 year high of $384.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $333.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.64.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.05.

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

